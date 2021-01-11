Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5.32 Million Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 172,140 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Caleres by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Caleres by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. BidaskClub raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

CAL traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $15.95. 4,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,720. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.47. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.