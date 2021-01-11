Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5.57 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,337 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.19% of Fabrinet worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 720,417 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

NYSE FN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $83.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

