Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5.93 Million Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,923 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp comprises 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.39% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. G.Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,380. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

