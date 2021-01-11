Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,023 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.39% of FBL Financial Group worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FBL Financial Group by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FBL Financial Group by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFG traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.00. 2,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.19. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $197.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.28 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFG shares. BidaskClub cut FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

