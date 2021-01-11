Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,002,182,000 after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $637,399,000 after purchasing an additional 929,045 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

VZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.47. 377,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,103,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

