Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Increases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.09% of Maximus worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Maximus by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,260. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maximus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maximus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

