Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,806 shares during the quarter. Community Trust Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,845,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.76. 1,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

CTBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

