Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,289 shares during the period. Forward Air comprises about 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.30% of Forward Air worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FWRD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.87. 3,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,440. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

