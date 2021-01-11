Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Lowers Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217,222 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of First Horizon worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

In related news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.92. 105,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.54. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

