Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases Shares of 120,156 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.05% of Healthcare Trust of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,572 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $303,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,838,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,220. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

