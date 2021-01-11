Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,004 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.07. 9,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.24.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

