Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,537 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.15% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 352,816 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 330,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 65.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,195,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 474,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of HP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. 25,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,120. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.