Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries comprises about 1.6% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Valmont Industries worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 345,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 333,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 146,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMI. BidaskClub upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

VMI traded up $4.71 on Monday, hitting $196.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,160. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.24. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $195.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,324 shares of company stock worth $1,735,618. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

