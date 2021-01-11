Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Cable One accounts for 1.8% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.07% of Cable One worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of CABO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,065.13. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,700. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,125.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,899.44. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,992. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.