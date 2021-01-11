Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 157,087 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,087 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.40% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 16,485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,960. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLI shares. BidaskClub cut Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.20.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

