Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 15,919 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,919 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,166,000 after buying an additional 756,289 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 77.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after acquiring an additional 366,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 34.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 348,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 306,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $165.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,540. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average of $172.96.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

