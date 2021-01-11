Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 166,535 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,535 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises about 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 55.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,651 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,388,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,245,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

GPK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. 46,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

