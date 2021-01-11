Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 2,085 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. BidaskClub cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Shares of XEL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.70. 33,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,580. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.