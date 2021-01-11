Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 218,098 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218,098 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock comprises about 1.3% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.70% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $104,212.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,355 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,498.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,928 shares of company stock worth $1,245,660. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,320. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

