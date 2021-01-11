Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 2,345 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

PEG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,420. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

