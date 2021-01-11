Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 47,021 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,021 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.18% of NorthWestern worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ:NWE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.14. 3,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

