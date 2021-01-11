Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 50,888 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,888 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 256.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,482,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,260,000 after buying an additional 7,542,525 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,334,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,354,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,260. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

