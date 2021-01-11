Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 57,425 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,425 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.16% of Arcosa worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $116,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $202,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter worth $230,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.76. 2,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $62.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. G.Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

