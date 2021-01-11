Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 62,484 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,484 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,760. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

