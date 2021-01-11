Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 79,552 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,552 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.11% of STAG Industrial worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after buying an additional 1,430,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,020. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

