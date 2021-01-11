Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 86,152 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,152 shares during the quarter. Atkore International Group makes up 1.6% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.38% of Atkore International Group worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Atkore International Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 42.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.01. 10,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,300. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $477.42 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $506,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

