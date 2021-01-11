Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Takes $7.83 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,000. Syneos Health accounts for about 1.6% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.11% of Syneos Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after acquiring an additional 955,933 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 282.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 691,519 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $30,047,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,974.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 463,439 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.33. 7,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,640. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,228,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $197,826,608.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,242,420 shares of company stock worth $198,800,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

