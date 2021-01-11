Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,631 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.14% of Southwest Gas worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,145,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 101,096 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.33. 6,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

