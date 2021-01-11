Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,598 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $283.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

