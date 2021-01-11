Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,688 shares during the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 77,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,380. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.