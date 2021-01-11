Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,937 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Radian Group worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE RDN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,400. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.