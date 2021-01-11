Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.65

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 11968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Danaos alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 28.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.