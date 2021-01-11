Danske Upgrades SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) to “Buy”

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SalMar ASA stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

