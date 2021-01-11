DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.35 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $224,768.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,726.32 or 0.99992325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014256 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00046085 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

