DAPS Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $263,873.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $263,873.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, STEX, Bitbox and SWFT.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00323521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.55 or 0.03916633 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,182,823,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, STEX, Bitbox, Bitmart and txbit.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

