Dash (DASH) Trading Up 34.8% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $2.88 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $118.81 or 0.00348274 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00025276 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001713 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.83 or 0.00900355 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,915,347 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

