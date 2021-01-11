Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Trading 7.5% Higher

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.00. 116,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 92,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Data I/O worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

