DATA Tops One Day Volume of $282,676.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $282,676.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00326166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.53 or 0.03773972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

