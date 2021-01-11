Databroker Market Capitalization Reaches $839,614.63 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $839,614.63 and $6,096.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00041103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00035517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00322695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.98 or 0.03563598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

