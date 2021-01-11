Datamine Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,566.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Datamine token can currently be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $364,221.71 and approximately $36,566.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00048946 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001427 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6,496.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002714 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002877 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,980,173 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

