Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Cap of $117,023.70

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 75.1% lower against the dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $117,023.70 and $7,973.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00040724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00323107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.65 or 0.03639829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Datawallet

DXT is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

