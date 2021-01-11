Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Datum token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $572,001.00 and $112,385.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.56 or 0.04437170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00338912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.