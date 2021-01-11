DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $380,280.66 and $1,695.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00395119 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,280.66 or 0.99993852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 tokens. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.