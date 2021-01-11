DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Up 13.5%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares were up 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 587,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 355,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered DAVIDsTEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.25.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

