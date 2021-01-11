DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after acquiring an additional 306,617 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in DaVita by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 233,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in DaVita by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $123.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $124.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

