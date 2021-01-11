DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.90

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.90 and last traded at $124.12, with a volume of 37 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.89.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DaVita by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DaVita by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

