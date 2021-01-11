Dawn Protocol Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $380,925.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00108499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00068196 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00255109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00061378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.46 or 0.84490909 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,995,346 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

