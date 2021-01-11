DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

DCCPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DCC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $73.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.17. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

