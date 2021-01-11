DD3 Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 18th

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 18th. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of DDMXU stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

Get DD3 Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for DD3 Acquisition Corp II.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.