DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $32,206.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00110258 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065848 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00260321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062284 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.40 or 0.85222477 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

